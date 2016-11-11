Transport Ministry tender suspended after Times report

Transport Minister Joe Mizzi has ordered an investigation on a suspicious tender process. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Transport Ministry tender has been put on hold after the Times of Malta reported the deadline was extended by an hour just five minutes before closing time.

A spokeswoman for Transport Minister Joe Mizzi confirmed the tender – for the supply of lubricants to the ministry’s public works directorate for the coming two years – was suspended and that an inquiry was under way.

“The procurement process in relation to the period contract for the supply and delivery of hydraulic, engine and transmission oils to the Manufacturing and Services Directorate has been suspended,” she said.

“A board of inquiry is going to be appointed to look into this matter,” she added.

The issue has also been raised in Parliament by Mr Mizzi.

He said he would be making sure the board looking into this tender would be independent and its members completely detached from any function within his ministry.

“The inquiry will be totally independent as none of the members will occupy any role within my ministry,” he said. The members of the board have not been named yet.

Times of Malta is informed that the bidders have not yet been officially notified that the tender was suspended. The decision to extend the deadline so close to closing time raised eyebrows among those following the process.

Quarters close to the bidders complained that the manner in which the decision was made gave rise to suspicion that the real reason was to give an advantage to someone who did not manage to complete all the necessary documentation on time.

“If that were the case, then it is not fair because we spent weeks ensuring all the necessary documents are in place on time. We even worked during the night to be ready by the deadline,” one of the bidders complained.

“If they [the authorities] want to award tenders to whoever they want then they should dismantle the whole supposedly competitive process,” another angry bidder said.

Eight bids were submitted. These were from Go Fuels, Joem Autoparts, VRT Services, Sambro Service Station, Palm Shipping, Falzon Fuel, Cassar Fuel and Mizzi Automotive.

It is not yet known whether any of them submitted any documents during the extended hour.