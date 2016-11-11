Tons of material illegally dumped in Siġġiewi being cleared up

Tons of inert material which was illegally dumped in a site at Siġġiewi has started being removed by the Planning Authority.

The direct action operation on a pristine site outside development zone in Wied Qirda sees the removal of rubbish dumped in the area known as Tal-Bilbli, as early as 2005.

Over the past months, the authority noticed that further dumping was taking place and that the enforcement notice was being breached. The authority started to impose a daily fine and ordered the contravenor to start removing all the dumped construction material within an agreed timeframe.

"This agreement was not honoured by the contravenor, leaving the authority with no other option but to carry out the direct action itself. The full cost of the operation will be borne by the contravenor," it said in a statement.