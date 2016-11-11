Protest against Paceville masterplan tomorrow

Objectors have flagged a number of problems with the plan.

A protest will be held tomorrow against the Paceville masterplan, amid fears it would displace residents, is in breach of the Public Domain Act and does not consider the impact on surrounding localities.

The protest will start at 10.30am from Spinola.

The controversial plan proposes land reclamation that will take up an outside development zone area (the seabed) and threaten a Nature 2000 designated site as well as negatively impact the surrounding beaches, seabed and sea water.

"While the idea of a masterplan is welcome, the process of drawing the Paceville masterplan was fundamentally flawed since only the developers’ proposals were taken into account. Communities in the area were completely ignored notwithstanding the massive impact it will have on them and the environment. Thus, this masterplan should be scrapped and the related process halted immediately.

Participating activists in tomorrow's event will be: Kamp Emerġenza Ambjent, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Moviment Graffitti, Front Ħarsien ODZ, Ramblers Association, Youth for the Environment, Nature Trust, Żminijietna – Voice of the Left and Friends of the Earth Malta.

It is the second protest organised by NGOs in a week in connection with construction and the environment.

The Nationalist Party is among those who said the plan needs to go back to the drawing board.