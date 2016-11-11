Advert
President visits Royal Marsden Hospital

Donation presented on behalf of MCCFF

President Coleiro Preca was given a tour of the hospital. Photo: Office of the President

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca presented the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea with a donation on behalf of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation following a visit there. 

The president, who earlier this week had visited the hospital's Sutton branch, toured both hospitals' radiotherapy facilities and was shown a new radiotherapy system which is currently in its final testing phase and will be used as of the coming weeks.

The Royal Marsden Hospital was the world's first specialist cancer treatment hospital, having first opened in 1851. It is recognised as one of six centres of excellence in the British government's National Health Service. 

