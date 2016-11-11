Advert
Friday, November 11, 2016, 10:50

Two pedestrians grievously injured

Updated 1.30pm with second incident

Two pedestrians were grievously injured following two separate incidents in Iklin and Birkirkara this morning. 

A 74-year-old man from Attard was hit by a reversing car in Triq l-Iklin, Iklin around 11.45am, the police said. 

The Peugeot 308 was being driven by a 38-year-old woman. The man was rushed to hospital in an ambulance where his injuries were deemed to be grievous. 

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. 

Earlier, a 45-year-old man was also injured after he was run over by a car in Birkirkara. 

The police said the incident happened in Triq Dun Karm at 7am when the 45-year-old man, a resident of St Venera was hit by a Peugeot 107, driven by a 23-year-old woman from Naxxar.

He was rushed to hospital in an ambulance where he was certified to have sustained grievous injuries. 

The police are investigating both incidents.  

 

