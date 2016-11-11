Advert
Friday, November 11, 2016, 18:51

Patients in intensive care given expired medicines

Health Ministry orders internal inquiry into Mater Dei incident

Patients at Mater Dei's ITU were given medicine that had overrun its expiry date.

Patients at Mater Dei's ITU were given medicine that had overrun its expiry date.

A board of inquiry is to investigate a case in which patients undergoing intensive treatment at Mater Dei hospital were given medication that had passed its expiry date. 

In a brief statement issued this evening, the Health Ministry said that it had ordered an internal investigation after being made aware of the incident. 

"Department policy is that medicines should be used according to their licence and expiry dates," the ministry said. 

Read more about this case in tomorrow's Times of Malta

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Container truck overtakes on...

  2. Yana Mintoff's former partner remanded...

  3. Mintoff Bland and son ‘unlikely to face...

  4. Transport Ministry tender suspended...

  5. Watch: Burly man wrestles bus driver in...

  6. Rival reports on electoral district...

  7. IIP report: Sharp increase in...

  8. PA argues that Environment Authority,...

  9. Asbestos caused death of worker; court...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed