Patients in intensive care given expired medicines
Health Ministry orders internal inquiry into Mater Dei incident
A board of inquiry is to investigate a case in which patients undergoing intensive treatment at Mater Dei hospital were given medication that had passed its expiry date.
In a brief statement issued this evening, the Health Ministry said that it had ordered an internal investigation after being made aware of the incident.
"Department policy is that medicines should be used according to their licence and expiry dates," the ministry said.
Read more about this case in tomorrow's Times of Malta
