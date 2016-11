A motorcyclist was grievously injured this morning after he was involved in a collision in Mellieħa.

The accident happened at around 9am in Triq il-Manikata, police said, and involved a 36-year-old Kawasaki rider and a 33-year-old man driving a Toyota Vitz. Both men involved are from Mellieħa.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei hospital, where he is being treated. Police say they are investigating further.