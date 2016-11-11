Mintoff Bland and son ‘unlikely to face charges’ following attack

Gheorghe Popa (head bowed) arriving at court yesterday. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

The police are not expected to take any criminal action against Yana Mintoff Bland and her son after a court expert concluded that the stab wounds sustained by her Romanian partner were “self-inflicted”, the Times of Malta has learnt.

The police yesterday arraigned under arrest Gheorghe Popa, 39, over the stabbing incident that took place at 9pm on October 24 at the Mintoff Bland residence in Tarxien. He appeared in court just a few hours after he was released from Mater Dei Hospital.

Mr Popa was charged before Magistrate Gabriella Vella with a string of offences, the most serious of which was attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm on Ms Mintoff Bland and her son, who were slightly injured. He was further charged with having held her against her will, harassing her and causing her to fear violence as well as of swearing and uttering verbal threats.

He was also charged with having been in possession of a sharp and pointed instrument, arson and causing damages.

Sources close to the investigation told the Times of Malta the police were unlikely to press criminal charges against Ms Mintoff Bland and her son, Daniel Mainwaring, 32, on the basis of a court expert’s report, filed within the acts of the magisterial inquiry, that the wounds Mr Popa sustained appeared to have been self-inflicted.

This conclusion was confirmed in court yesterday when lawyer Joe Giglio, appearing parte civile for Ms Mintoff Bland and her son, said that, after allegedly stabbing the victims and setting the house on fire, Mr Popa had climbed up a tree and there turned the knife on himself in an act of desperation.

A large kitchen knife is believed to have been used with the sources close to the investigation saying it had not yet been retrieved

He sustained injuries in the abdomen and medical sources said the knife had penetrated one of his organs. A large kitchen knife is believed to have been used with the sources close to the investigation saying it had not yet been retrieved.

Dr Giglio said that, according to a statement the accused gave to the police, he was “annoyed” because his partner wanted to end the relationship and had been trying to do so for three months. He also suspected there was another man in the picture.

Police Inspector Spiridione Zammit told the court that, on the night in question, the police had been informed about a violent incident taking place in the Tarxien house. When they arrived on site, the police found the accused suffering from stab wounds. Ms Mintoff Bland and her son were also injured.

The officer said an arrest warrant had been issued by the inquiring magistrate and, according to a medical certificate, Mr Popa was fit for interrogation.

Defence lawyer Benjamin Valenzia said the self-inflicted nature of the stab wounds on the accused was still to be established. He added that after the incident the accused could not recall anything about what he had done on the night.

Mr Popa was remanded in custody.

Additional reporting by Edwina Brincat.