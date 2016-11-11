Malta's credo soars to new heights
A nativity scene on a roundabout in Sliema is dwarfed by tower cranes and the massive development taking place at Tigne Point.
This picture taken by staff photographer Chris Sant Fournier gives a stark display of the large construction projects taking place around the island, especially in the Sliema area.
The tower cranes in this area are expected to multiply as two skyscrapers are lined up for development. The Planning Authority said yesterday that the Environment Authority, councils and NGOs had no right to appeal its controversial decision to give a permit to the Townsquare project.
