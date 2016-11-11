Malta-themed fair begins at MFCC

A fair dedicated entirely to Maltese products and entrepreneurship got underway this evening, with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat inaugurating the second edition of Kwalita Malta.

The Labour Party-organised fair is in its second edition, following its 2011 maiden event, and will run until this coming Sunday at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre in Ta' Qali.

Speaking at the opening, Dr Muscat said that he was just as happy to see local entrepreneurs emerge and grow as he was when foreign firms invested in Malta. Foreign competition, he said, should spur local businesses to improve their service or product.

The Prime Minister highlighted Malta Enterprise schemes aimed at helping local industry and said the agency had approved 45 projects in the first nine months of 2016.