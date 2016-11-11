Madliena needs a public garden, not more villas - Swieqi mayor

Madliena administrative committee chair Maryanne Abela shows the press plans for the earmarked development. Photo: Ivan Martin

A large patch of public land earmarked for development in Madliena should be turned into a garden for residents, the Swieqi local council has urged.

Swieqi mayor Noel Muscat said the 15,000 square metre area, which had once been the site of government medical stores on Triq Ta’ Stronka, was set to be developed into private villas in a locality starved of gardens and open spaces.

“So nearby we are talking about expropriating private property to develop open spaces, and here in Madliena we are getting one of the few open spaces available and turning it into more development,” he said.

Madliena administrative committee chair Maryanne Abela said the area housed a complex of subterranean tunnels of historical significance, which were believed to connect to nearby fortifications.

“We have not been given access to these tunnels, or indeed any of the site in question, but we ask that it be surveyed before any further action is taken,” she said.

A public consultation on the site draws to a close today and the council will be presenting a detailed report on its concerns together with submission from a number of residents.

Ms Abela said the report would also be submitted to the Prime Minister, Environment Minister, Planning Parliamentary Secretary, and the leader of the Opposition.