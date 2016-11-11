Gozo swimming pool in the pipeline?

A designer's render of the Gozo pool entrance.

Gozitan athletes are one stroke closer to getting a long-requested swimming pool on Malta's sister island, with the government having signed a memorandum of understanding to build one.

The MOU was signed by Gozo Minister Anton Refalo and Sports Parliamentary Secretary Chris Agius during a business breakfast this morning, a government statement read.

The pool is expected to be 33.3 metres long and 20 metres wide - too short for standard long course swimming competitions, but large enough to be used for waterpolo matches and swimming lessons. It is also expected to have a 400-seat stand.

A second pool 10 metres long and 5 metres wide to be used for rehabilitation purposes is also planned.

Minister Refalo said that the government would be reserving both pools for a set number of hours each week, allowing Gozitan school children to use the larger pool as part of their physical education lessons, and people living with disability or in need of rehabilitation services the use of the smaller one.

"This is the first step in this dream of mine and which I promised to achieve at the start of this legislature," the Gozo Minister said.