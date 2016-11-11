EP Ambassador Schools Project launched in Malta
An innovative way of learning is being offered through an Ambassador Schools' programme launched by the European Parliament.
The programme aims to provide secondary school students with an opportunity to learn about democratic politics at European level.
"It is clear that students enjoy this", Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said during the launch of the programme at the European Parliament Office in Malta.
"It is a very good initiative that injects fun and interest in the learning process when it comes to European affairs".
The European Parliament Ambassador Schools programme enables students to improve their European political literacy, to understand their rights as European citizens, to learn about the political alternatives on offer at European level and to see how they can play a part in influencing the politics of the EU. In Malta, five schools have been involved in the pilot phase of the project over the last year. The launch opened the way to a bigger number of schools. It included presentations, games, and fun activities by students around EU-related topics.
The schools participating in the pilot phase were St Augustine College, St Thomas More – Żejtun, Our Lady Immaculate, San Anton, and St Michael Foundation.
