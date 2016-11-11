Cyclone brought warmer, drier October to damp end

October was warmer than expected and drier than the norm, but stormy weather towards the end of the month served as a none-too-gentle reminder that winter was approaching and clocks had to be turned back.

October initially enjoyed high temperatures that peaked at 31.2°C on the second day, according to statistics released today by Malta International Airport's Meteorological Office.

Mean air and sea temperatures surpassed the climatic norm by 2°C and 0.7°C, respectively. The air temperature for October averaged at 23.5°C and only six days hit maximum temperatures that were cooler than this average.

The 24mm of precipitation showered the islands fell 51.6mm short of the expected rainfall for this time of year. To date, October 1951 holds the wettest record for this month, with precipitation levels amounting to an extraordinary 476.5mm.

Last month's storm, which classifies as a typical Mediterranean cyclone, brewed as the month was coming to a close. Low pressure and strong Gregale winds followed.

Last Friday and Saturday of October, the islands were battered by wind gusts that equalled or exceeded 34 knots, picking a maximum velocity of 45 knots at one point on the 29th. On the day, the temperature dipped to the month's minimum of 16.7°C and a total absence of sunshine added to the gloom.

With only 1.4 hours of sunshine registered, the day remained quite gloomy.

In general, October was duller than usual, enjoying 19 hours of sunshine less than the climatic norm of 218 hours.