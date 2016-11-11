Advert
Friday, November 11, 2016, 00:01 by

Emanuel Fenech, San Ġwann

Let me get off

Well, well, there you have it. Donald Trump in the White House. Come to think of it, with Trump, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un each having their finger on the nuclear button, it is time to stop the world and ask to get off.

 

 

 

