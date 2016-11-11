Slovenia’s Katanec targets early goal

Slovenia coach Srecko Katanec (left) during yesterday’s training session at the National Stadium. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Slovenia coach Srecko Katanec believes that an early goal in tonight’s 2018 World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium could make his team’s task easier as it would compel the defensive-minded Malta to change their strategy.

“When Malta concede a goal, they change their gameplan,” Katanec told the pre-match news conference yesterday.

“But they can make it difficult for any team. You just have to remember that teams like Croatia and Italy struggled to win here.

“We know that we have to be patient but we will try to score an early goal as this can change the pattern of the game.

“Malta lack height and that is perhaps their biggest weakness.”

Katanec, who returned for a second spell in charge of Slovenia in 2013, was at pains to stress that he was not taking Malta lightly.

“I have a lot of respect for Malta,” the former Sampdoria midfielder said.

“They have their own philosophy on what to do on the pitch.

“It’s going to be a difficult game because Malta are also seeking a positive result.

“They are organised in defence and quick on the counter-attack. I expect them to play like this tomorrow (tonight).”

Slovenia, who share second spot with Lithuania in Group F on five points, held favourites England to a goalless draw in Ljubljana last month.

Asked if the result against England has heightened expectations about Slovenia’s chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Katanec replied: “No, I don’t think it has raised expectations. We got one point against England but there were three at stake.

“There are seven matches to go, so it’s early. Every game is important. We need to win against Malta to increase the value of our point against England.”

Katanec said he was pleased with his players’ attitude and commitment in training in the lead-up to tonight’s clash.

Attacking threat

Although the Slovenia coach has identified Malta’s defensive organisation as their chief strength, he also acknowledged that Pietro Ghedin’s men can be a threat when they break on the counter.

“They have a few players who can be dangerous on the counter-attack,” Katanec said.

“Malta possess some quick and technically strong players. We know exactly what to expect and how Malta can try to surprise us.

“We need to be aggressive and stay close to our opponents because if we give them space, Malta can cause us problems.”

Veteran Slovenia captain Bostjan Cesar, who plays for Serie A club Chievo, shares Katanec’s views that an early goal would complicate matters for Malta.

“We know that it’s going to be a difficult game because Malta have good defensive organisation,” Cesar, 34, said.

“We must be persistent throughout the 90 minutes and try to break down Malta with our passing game.

“We have watched all their qualifiers.

“Our aim is to try and score an early goal but that doesn’t mean that we will go into the game with all guns blazing.”