New goal record not Germany’s aim against San Marino – Loew

World champions Germany will not attempt to break a 104-year-old goalscoring record when they take on lowly San Marino in their World Cup qualifier today, coach Joachim Loew said.

Loew told reporters in Rimini yesterday his team, ranked second in the world, would try to be focused and were not aiming to score more than the 16 goals Germany put past Russia in 1912.

“To break the record is not the aim. Our aim is to be focused, not to be arrogant, create chances and score goals and take a clear result back home with us,” he told reporters.

Germany’s biggest win under Loew was 13-0 in 2006 against San Marino, currently ranked 201st.

The coach said that while their Group C opponents were clearly a far weaker side, they had tough defenders and only ran out of steam in the last third of a game.

“When you see when they concede goals it is in the 70th or 75th minute onwards. Until then they defend well and they trail 1-0 or so.

“The San Marino players learned their trade in Italy so they can defend rather well,” he said.

Loew will be without several key players, including Mesut Ozil, Andre Schuerrle, Jerome Boateng and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.