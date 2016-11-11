Ghedin wants Malta to press forward in Slovenia clash

Malta coach Pietro Ghedin makes a point during yesterday’s news conference. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

After a tumultuous month in which the credibility of Maltese football has again been called into question, the national team players need no reminding that only a towering performance in their tough qualifier against Slovenia this evening would help to banish some of the gloom.

Malta head into their fourth Group F qualifier at the National Stadium without a point and with a tidal wave of cynicism surrounding their showing in the 2-0 defeat to Lithuania as the game in Vilnius is being probed by FIFA after the world football body detected abnormal betting activity.

Typically, Malta coach Pietro Ghedin was careful not to wade into the controversy swirling around the Lithuania defeat as the Italian tactician is understandably mindful of the effects this on-going saga might have on his players’ mindset ahead of tonight’s home clash with Slovenia.

“First of all, we need to do well,” Ghedin said.

“We must play well and show that we are in a good physical condition.

“We need to be competitive and step on to the pitch exuding pride.

“The players in the best condition will start the game, without taking nothing away from the merits of the others who will be on the bench.

“The group is fine, we have no injuries and we just need to instill more serenity to enable our players to perform to the best of their abilities.”

Amid the fall-out caused by Malta forward Andrè Schembri’s scathing criticism of the state of the local game and the subsequent defeat to Lithuania, Ghedin’s tactics were also questioned as his 5-3-2 approach was branded too defensive.

In fairness, Malta did push forward in the first hour of the Lithuania game before two goals in the last 16 minutes shattered their hopes of breaking their duck in Group F.

Ghedin wants his team to show more adventure in tonight’s encounter and the return of Barnet winger Luke Gambin, who was suspended for the England and Lithuania defeats, should strengthen Malta’s attacking flair.

“We want to go forward, we will try to attack more,” Ghedin, in his fourth year in charge of the national team, said.

“We must pick one from the three strikers we have, Michael Mifsud, Alfred Effiong and Jean Paul Farrugia, plus Luke Gambin and Andrè Schembri who are also attacking players.

“We need to push more on the flanks, but this is not about one player making the difference, we need everyone to do his duty and support.”

Gambin, who has impressed in his four appearances for Malta, is certain to start on the left wing, replacing Balzan midfielder Paul Fenech who is sidelined after undergoing surgery to cure a sports hernia.

In attack, Schembri will play off the main striker with captain Michael Mifsud favourite to retain his place after starting the Lithuania qualifier.

Ghedin has also been looking at Farrugia, who has been rejuvenated by his move to Sliema Wanderers after injuries curtailed his progress in the last two seasons, while Balzan’s Effiong is also a credible candidate for the striker’s role.

If, as expected, Valletta striker Mifsud plays tonight, he will equal David Carabott’s record haul of 122 appearances for Malta.

Ghedin declared himself pleased with Mifsud’s fitness and form but stopped short of saying whether the veteran striker will start tonight.

“Michael Mifsud is in a very good condition,” Ghedin said.

“I need to talk to him, Effiong and Farrugia. They are all very concentrated on the game, but we also have Schembri and Gambin in attack.”

With Fenech sidelined and Valletta defender Jonathan Caruana beginning a two-match ban after his dismissal in the 2-0 defeat to Lithuania, Ghedin must make at least two changes from the last game. He hinted that either Ryan Camenzuli or Sam Magri, both promoted from the Malta U-21 squad, could be handed a starting role tonight.

Magri debut?

The indications are that Magri, who is on the books of Dover Athletic, is in line to make his senior debut for Malta in the heart of defence alongside Hibs’ centre-half Andrei Agius and Arezzo’s Zach Muscat.

Birkirkara’s Joseph Zerafa is set to be confirmed at left-back while Valletta duo Steve Borg and Ryan Camilleri are the two main contenders for the right-back slot.

In midfield, Gareth Sciberras is expected to be flanked by Birkirkara team-mate Rowen Muscat whose club career appears to be back on track after the 25-year-old came through a difficult spell in the summer.

Hibs goalkeeper Andrew Hogg will keep the no.1 jersey.

The Malta coach conceded that his team are itching to make up for their loss to Lithuania.

“The mood is very positive,” Ghedin remarked.

“We need to make up for the Lithuania defeat. The team is very motivated.

“Everyone expects a reaction from us but we know that we have to fight in every game. We can only do that if we play with grit, determination and motivation.”

Ghedin’s prudent mindset stems from his knowledge that Slovenia, led by Srecko Katanec, will be no easy opponents. They held England to a goalless draw in their last outing to stay unbeaten in Group F.

“Slovenia have a strong team,” Ghedin said.

“Virtually all the players in their squad are engaged with foreign clubs, half of them in the Serie A.”

Previous Encounters

European Championship



07-09-2002 Slovenia vs Malta 3-0

30-04-2003 Malta vs Slovenia 1-3



Friendlies



12-02-1994 Malta vs Slovenia 0-1

09-02-1996 Malta vs Slovenia 0-0



Formations (Probable)



Malta: A. Hogg, S. Borg/R. Camilleri, A. Agius, Z. Muscat, S. Magri, J. Zerafa, G. Sciberras, R. Muscat, L. Gambin, A. Schembri, M. Mif-sud/J.P. Farrugia.

Slovenia: J. Oblak, M. Samardzic, B. Cesar, R. Krhin, J. Ilicic, J. Kurtic, V. Birsa, B. Jokic, R. Bezjak, B. Verbic, A. Struna.



Referee: Pawel Raczkowski (Poland FA).



Kick-off: 20.45.