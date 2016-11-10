Vocal and instrumental concert in Żejtun

The Beland Band during rehearsals.

The Beland Band of Żejtun is holding a vocal and instrumental concert tomorrow as part of the 400th anniversary celebrations since the Żejtun parish was bestowed the title of ‘Parroċċa Matriċi (mother parish), following the elevation of Żabbar to a parish in 1616.

The band has in store an interesting repertoire, most notably an orchestral piece by Żejtun composer and former Beland director Carlo Diacono, entitled Preghiera alla Beata Vergine Maria, and adapted by the band’s current director, Ray Sciberras. The band will interpret another adaption for the band, a Messa composed and adapted by Mro Sciberras.

Among other pieces, the band will perform the famous theme of the finale of Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony, Mozart’s Laudate Dominum and Mgr Marco Frisina’s Aprite le porte a Cristo, the latter honouring the canonisation of Pope St John Paul II.

Organist Joseph Caruana, tenor Joseph Aquilina, bass singer Anthony Montebello, soprano Ruth Sammut Casingena and the Mirabitur Choir will also participate.

■ The vocal and instrumental concert will take place tomorrow at St Catherine’s parish church, Żejtun, at 7.30pm. This event is being organised by the Beland Band Club in collaboration with the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme initiative under the auspices of the Ministry for Social Dialogue, Consumer Affairs and Civil Liberties and the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector. For further information, can contact the organisers on [email protected].