Talk on Victor Camilleri artworks

Watercolours by Victor Camilleri (1901-1973) form the basis of a public talk being held on Saturday in San Ġwann.

Organised by Wirt San Ġwann, a non-governmental organisation whose mission is to protect and safeguard the historical and cultural heritage of the locality of San Ġwann, the talk Msieraħ of Old will also include a display of some of Camilleri’s works.

Camilleri was a surgeon by profession and an excellent amateur artist who worked mainly in oil and watercolour. He started to paint in the 1930s but was really active after the war and in the 1950s. He painted only landscapes and mainly on site in weekends. Some of these scenes do not exist anymore, especially those featuring the Grand Harbour areas.

■ The talk is being held in Maltese on Saturday at the Youth Centre in San Ġwann at 9.30am. Entrance is free.