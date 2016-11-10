Malta Book Festival – today

One of the stands at the Malta Book Festival. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The Malta Book Festival is currently taking place at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta. Today’s highlights include: Patrick McGuinness, the British poet, academic and writer, who will be talking about the events – both personal and historical – that led to the writing of his first novel, The Last Hundred Days, and much more (7pm, Temi Zammit Hall); a demonstration with KotbaCalleja on how to build an artist’s book (7.30pm, Perellos Chapel); and Basma Abdel Aziz, author of the novel The Queue, will be talking to author Walid Nabhan about the political and social milieu resulting from the so-called ‘Arab Spring’ (8pm, Temi Zammit Hall).

■ The festival is open to the public mornings and evenings until Sunday.

Weekday mornings are reserved for young readers and schoolchildren with special activities planned, including drama and adventure activities. There will be other child-oriented activities in the evenings as well.

A shuttle service will operate from next to the Independence monument in Floriana to the Mediterranean Conference Centre all day at the weekend.

This space will highlight special events on a daily basis. For more information on the festival and to download the full programme of events, visit ktieb.org.mt.