Kenneth Branagh (left) stars in The Entertainer and Nina Stemme in Tristan und Isolde, encore performances screening tonight and Sunday at St James Cavalier. Photo: Kristian Schuller - Metropolitan Opera

Spazju Kreattiv is presenting encore performances of two productions – The Entertainer and Tristan und Isolde.

Kenneth Branagh stars in John Osborne’s The Entertainer tonight, about a failed music-hall performer who, despite all odds, schemes to stay in show business. The Guardian says Branagh brings “Cagneyesque skill” to his portrayal of Archie Rice, maintaining he is “never less than fascinating to watch”.

Richard Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde, being screened on Sunday, is a breath-taking meditation on love and death that holds a unique place in the opera world. This version is conducted by world-renowned Simon Rattle and features Swedish Nina Stemme in the role of Isolde and Stuart Skelton as Tristan.

■ The Entertainer plays tonight at the Cinema at St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 7.30pm. Tristan und Isolde screens on Sunday at 5pm, with another repeat on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 2.30pm. For more information or tickets for both events, visit kreattivita.org. Block tickets for the MET Opera Season are also available.