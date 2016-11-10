Announcements

BUHAGIAR. On November 6, JESSIE, née Camilleri, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joseph, her only daughter Gina, wife of Francis Farrugia, her grandchildren Lucienne and Caroline, her sisters Mary and Lizzie residing in Malta, Vicky and her brother Edwin and his wife Lina residing in Australia, in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday November 11 at 2.30pm for Maria Bambina parish church, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Missionaries of Charity (MC), Cospicua, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUONTEMPO. On November 9, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Centre, Sr ERMANNA, of the Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus of Pax et Bonum, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus, her sister Tessie, her brother Peter and his wife Mary Jane, her in-laws, her nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Luke’s Hospital today, Thursday, November 10 at 1.30pm for St Francis church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the Franciscan Sisters grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAUCHI. On November 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, THOMAS, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Ena, his children John, Thomas and Nathalie and Jeremy and Sonya, his grandchildren Jessica, Thomas, Gianni, Katrina and Nicholas, his brother Victor and Anna, sisters Maria Bondi and Emily Spiteri, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, November 11 at 9am at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank the medical and nursing staff at the A&E Department and ITU. He lives with us in memory and will for evermore. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

EBEJER. On November 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEF (tal-insurance), passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doris, his children Alberto and his partner Martina, and Daniela and her husband Robert, his grandchildren Julian, and Michelle, his brothers Robert, Arthur and Pierre, his sister Marlene, and other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, November 11 at 1.30pm for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Dingli cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Salesians of Don Bosco will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank the medical and nursing staff at the ITU Department. He lives with us in memory and will for evermore. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCERRI. On November 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN of Floriana, aged 85, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Godwin and his wife Helen of UK, Tania and her husband Vince, Ingrid and her partner Jonathan, and Jacqueline, widow of his son Bernard, his grandchildren Marie-Claire, Christopher, Rachel, Angie, and Julian, his great-grandson Jake, his in-laws Josephine, widow of John and Gerry, widow of his brother Charles, both residing in Australia, his sisters-in-law Milina and her husband Ġużi and Lilian, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, November 12 at 8am for the Capuchin Friary, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the Franciscan Secular Order at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Franciscan Secular Order, Floriana, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Orthopaedic Ward 1 and CCU, Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT – ORESTE. Fond and cherished memories of nannu Orr, especially today the 18th anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his children, Edgar, Joseph, Corinne, Donald and their families. A Mass in his memory will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

BUGEJA – CARMEL. Today the 11th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children, grandchildren, relatives, in-laws and friends.

CILIA – ĊETTINA, née Buttigieg. Dearest Tina, today is our birthday but gone are the days when we used to celebrate this day together. Nowadays I relive sweet memories of past birthdays when we were both young and carefree. I miss you so much and send you a big hug. Happy birthday. Your twin sister, Antoinette.

DE MARCO – ANGELA. In loving memory of a treasured wife and devoted mother on this the eighth anniversary of her passing on. Always missed and never forgotten. Her husband David and her children Julia and Jeremy, Zack and Steve. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DE MARCO. Treasured memories of our dearest sister ANGELA, today being the eighth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John. She is also fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces. The 6.30pm Mass said today at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO – ROSE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 13th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Jojo and Gladys, Myrtle and family.

DESIRA BUTTIGIEG – WILFRED, 10.11.2007. Fondest memories of a dear father and grandfather, always in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Tanya, Robert, Rosella and families.

FABRI. In loving memory of our dear TANYA, today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Her brothers Alfred, Robert and Noel and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NAVARRO – MARY.

20 years have passed since that sad day,

When one we loved was called away.

God took her home! It was His will

But in our own hearts she liveth still!

Gladys, Marlene, Marcelle and Valerie, their respective husbands, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ROSSO. Cherished memories of a dear uncle, Bro. DOMINIC ROSSO, today being the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His niece Alida, husband Edward and their children.

SANT CASSIA – ANTHONY. In loving memory of uncle Tony. With love and thoughts, Melina, Paul, Suzanne, Peter, Joanna.

To Whom It May Concern

The MITA Team Building Cycling Team collected €630.07 in aid of St John’s Ambulance (COLL36/2016). The event was also sponsored by MSV Life.