Dog owner pleads for beach strollers to join pet's last walk

Mark Woods has made an emotional appeal on Facebook for people and pets to join him on a Cornish beach on Saturday when he takes Walnut for a final walk.

The health of the 18-year-old whippet is deteriorating and Mr Woods has made the heart breaking decision to have the dog put to sleep.

He has now posted the Walk With Walnut open invitation for people to join him on Porth beach, in Newquay, Cornwall and say goodbye.

Mr Woods wrote: "Sadly I am having to have Walnut euthanised on Saturday November 12 and so we will be having a last walk together on his beloved Porth Beach at 9.30am.

"I would love it if dog lovers/owners and friends would join us for a celebration of Walnuton his favourite Porth Beach.

"He has had an incredible life and having reached the grand age of 18 is ready for his final sleep. Hope to see you on Saturday."

His owners say that they have been spoiling Walnut recently and treated him with his favourite snacks - a burger and some custard creams.

Well-wishers have paid tribute to Walnut and have promised to join him on Saturday morning.

Beverley Chatfield wrote: "Heartbreaking. I know well how hard this decision is for you, but I agree, it is a kind one.

"What a grand old boy, and we will do our best to be there on Saturday... I'm sure my gentle Sonny would love to share his last walk. Xxx"