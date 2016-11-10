Yana Mintoff's partner in court today

The incident happened at this Tarxien villa. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The partner of Yana Mintoff Bland has been released from hospital and is expected to be arraigned in court later today, days after a violent domestic dispute, the Times of Malta is informed.

Ms Mintoff Bland's 39-year-old Romanian partner, Gheorghe Popa, is expected to be charged with attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm on the 65-year-old daughter of former prime minister Dom Mintoff and her son, Daniel Mainwaring, 32.

It is not known whether any criminal action will be taken against Ms Mintoff Bland and her son.

The three appear to have been involved in a domestic argument two weeks ago at Ms Mintoff Bland's Tarxien villa. The argument left Mr Popa grievously injured.

Sources said he had been stabbed in the abdomen and medical sources said the knife had penetrated one of his organs. A large kitchen knife is believed to have been used.

Ms Mintoff Bland and her son also received treatment for wounds to the chest and thigh, respectively. The hospital certified them as having sustained slight injuries.

Mr Mainwaring, who was stabbed twice, was at his mother;s house, together with his girlfriend and two other friends.