Watch: Container truck overtakes on opposite lane, just misses car

The cowboy antics on Malta's roads are a daily headache, but the driver of a container truck in Ħal Far this morning took road risk to new highs, as the video above shows.

Dashcam footage shows the container overtaking around two vehicles in Triq Ħal Far, even though traffic appears to be moving smoothly.

Luckily, the driver of the car, Mark Camilleri, realised the impending danger and slowed down his vehicle and pulled to the side of the road to let the container driver go through.

"He literally swerved to the opposing lane. I made a hand gesture to him and he seemed to have apologised as he drove through. But If I were driving fast and didn't realise at once what was happening, there could have been a very different outcome," Mr Camilleri told Times of Malta.

He said many vehicles were choosing to speed once they drive past a speed camera installed in the same road.

The incident took place at almost exactly the same spot where a 36-year-old motorcyclist was killed last Friday. The victim was incidentally a friend of Mr Camilleri.

