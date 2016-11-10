Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says that buoyed by a historic victory which defied all odds, US President-elect Donald Trump urged Americans to unite and “bind the wounds of division” following a gruelling, acrimonious campaign.

The Malta Independent says Foreign Minister George Vella is uncomfortable with high-rise buildings, saying the country was experiencing “over-development”.

L-Orizzont reports about the continuation of the hearing in Gozo of the work for votes case involving the husband of former minister Giovanna Debono.

In-Nazzjon says Daniel Bogdanovic, the footballer released from arrest to play in the Gozitan league, went straight to the bar at Mġarr Hotel after the game.