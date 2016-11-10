Today's newspapers in review
The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.
Times of Malta says that buoyed by a historic victory which defied all odds, US President-elect Donald Trump urged Americans to unite and “bind the wounds of division” following a gruelling, acrimonious campaign.
The Malta Independent says Foreign Minister George Vella is uncomfortable with high-rise buildings, saying the country was experiencing “over-development”.
L-Orizzont reports about the continuation of the hearing in Gozo of the work for votes case involving the husband of former minister Giovanna Debono.
In-Nazzjon says Daniel Bogdanovic, the footballer released from arrest to play in the Gozitan league, went straight to the bar at Mġarr Hotel after the game.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.