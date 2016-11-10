Advert
Thursday, November 10, 2016, 06:53

Three cars damaged in car fire in Swatar

Photo: Karl Camilleri

Photo: Karl Camilleri

A car caught fire in a parking lot at Triq tas-Sisla in Swatar, Birkirkara last night.

The police said two other cars parked nearby were damaged as a result of the fire.

