Seven flights delayed after communications glitch
Seven Air Malta flights from Malta were delayed this morning following the disruption in the airline's international communications network.
Flights were delayed from 16 minutes to a maximum of three hours (Amsterdam flight) after Air Malta was forced to check in passengers manually.
"Action was taken to restore the network and minimise any inconveniences to passengers. Services have now been restored," an Air Malta spokesman told Times of Malta.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.