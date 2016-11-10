Advert
Thursday, November 10, 2016, 11:36

Seven flights delayed after communications glitch

Seven Air Malta flights from Malta were delayed this morning following the disruption in the airline's international communications network.

Flights were delayed from 16 minutes to a maximum of three hours (Amsterdam flight) after Air Malta was forced to check in passengers manually. 

"Action was taken to restore the network and minimise any inconveniences to passengers. Services have now been restored," an Air Malta spokesman told Times of Malta

