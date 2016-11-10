PA argues that Environment Authority had no right to appeal Sliema tower decision

The appeal against the Planning Authority's decision to issue a permit for the Sliema Townsquare tower started being heard before a Review Tribunal this afternoon.

The opening sitting was characterised by legal arguments, with the PA saying that the Environment Authority (ERA) had no right to file the appeal as it was party to the decision, having been represented on the Planning board.

The PA narrowly approved the 38-storey Townsquare project in August.

PA chairman Vince Cassar and deputy chairwoman Elizabeth Ellul both voted against the application, but were outvoted 7-6 by the PA board after a long and often-tense public hearing.

The chairman of the Environment Authority, despite having a seat on the board, did not attend because of medical reasons.

The sitting is still in progress.