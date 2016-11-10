Owen Bonnici 'complicit' in corruption for failing to take action at Identity Malta - PN

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici is rendering himself complicit in corruption and the breach of the constitution for failing to take action at Identity Malta over the voting rights' controversy, the Nationalist Party said.

Dr Bonnici is not taking any action against the guilty parties at an "evidently corrupt" agency, the PN said in a statement.

Identity Malta is run by the "friends of friends" in a corrupt manner and has been for months refusing to relay to the Electoral Commission the details of those who had benefitted from the cash-for-passports (IIP) scheme. All those getting the passport were obtaining the right to vote.

Times of Malta reported on Tuesday that the Electoral Commission is accusing Identity Malta of failing to provide details about new Maltese voters as it is bound to do by the Constitution.

When PN spokesman Jason Azzopardi presented in Parliament a list of 42 people who applied for voting documents on the same day that they bought the IIP, Dr Bonnici tried to ridicule the Opposition.

"Instead of ordering immediate action against those breaching the Constitution by buying votes, he prefers to let the abuse go by pretending to act as a mediator."

The PN challenged the government to appoint a public inquiry to take all action as dictated by law, including criminal action.