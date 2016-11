A 53-year-old man from Naxxar is receiving care at Mater Dei’s Intensive Therapy Unit after he was grievously injured this morning when he was crushed between a van and a wall at his workplace in Mrieħel.

The police said the accident happened at 5.30am at a garage in Triq il Birrerija.

The man was trying to start a van with jump leads when the van shifted, crushing him to the wall.