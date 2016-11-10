Malta to form part of European earth monitoring system

Photo: Shutterstock

Malta shall be part of a European earth monitoring system through a consortium that includes the Planning Authority, the Malta Council for Science and Technology and the Environment and Resources Authority.

The system, known as the Copernicus programme, collects data from multiple sources which include earth observation satellites and in situ sensors such as ground stations, airborne and seaborne sensors.

It processes these data and provides users with reliable and up-to-date information through a set of services related to environmental and security issues. These services address six thematic areas: land, marine, atmosphere, climate change, emergency management and security. The Copernicus programme is coordinated and managed by the European Commission.

Through the Network of Copernicus Relays, the European Commission will work closely with stakeholders to promote the use of Copernicus data and information in each Copernicus participating country.

By forming part of this Network, Malta aims to target intermediate and end-user communities to promote Copernicus as a source of free, open and reliable satellite data to meet the needs of local public services and assist in the development of environmental services with high commercial potential by local entrepreneurs.

The Network of Copernicus Relays will be formally kicked off by the European Commission in January.