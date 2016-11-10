Funds awarded to ministry for implementation of zero violence project

Photo: Shutterstock

A total of €305,651 have been awarded to the Civil Liberties Ministry to implement a national project entitled ‘Full Cooperation: Zero Violence’ under the Rights, Equality and Citizenship Programme.

MEUSAC assisted the ministry in drawing up the application for the project proposal.

It will start in January and end in December 2018 and will focus on the collaboration and capacity building of various stakeholders that play an important role in combating violence against women, while raising awareness and encouraging more victims and bystanders to report such incidents.

It also aims to upgrade the quality of services and the introduction of national minimum standards by developing and implementing training programmes, a manual of procedures and a set of standard operating procedures that enable cooperation and coordination of professionals from various sectors who come into contact with potential victims.

It will also raise awareness and encourage victims and potential victims, witnesses and bystanders to report violence and seek help through the upgraded services.

The partners include the education, justice and health ministries, the universities of Malta and Worcester, the Commission on Domestic Violence, the Foundation for Social Welfare Services and the police.