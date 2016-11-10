'False witness' back in court
A man who runs a restaurant in Vittoriosa was arraigned in court today on charges of having produced false documents and committed perjury when he testified in a criminal case before Magistrate Aaron Bugeja three days ago.
Matthew Dimech, 32, pleaded not guilty.
The prosecution called for general interdiction should the court declare a conviction.
The accused was granted bail against a deposit of €200 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.
Superintendent Geoffrey Azzopardi and Inspector Josric Mifsud prosecuted.
Lawyers Franco Galea and Michael Scriha appeared for the accused.
