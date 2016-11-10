Advert
'False witness' back in court

A man who runs a restaurant in Vittoriosa was arraigned in court today on charges of having produced false documents and committed perjury when he testified in a criminal case before Magistrate Aaron Bugeja three days ago. 

Matthew Dimech, 32, pleaded not guilty. 

The prosecution called for general interdiction should the court declare a conviction. 

The accused was granted bail against a deposit of €200 and a personal guarantee of €5,000. 

Superintendent Geoffrey Azzopardi and Inspector Josric Mifsud prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Galea and Michael Scriha appeared for the accused.

