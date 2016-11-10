Simar reserve could be threatened by new buildings

BirdLife has expressed concern at the possibility that the area surrounding its Simar Nature Reserve in Xemxija could be subject to new buildings.

This would have a negative impact on the habitats which made the reserve a protected bird sanctuary and a unique Natura 2000 site.

It called on the environment and planning authorities not to allow this due to the sensitive nature of the Natura 2000 site of Simar.

The area next to the reserve was characterised by two-storey houses which had been allocated the possibility to increase to four floors.

To date, most of this development had not materialised but there was now a risk that the area would be fully developed with a risk of the permitted building height being higher than four floors.

This could happen in relation to other development in the area such as hotels which were allowed more floors according to specific policies for the site.

BirdLife noted that Simar Nature Reserve sat within a designated Natura 2000 site, which incorporated parts of the Pwales Valley and Miżieb. The northern border of the reserve was also the border of the Natura 2000 site which tapered around a development zone that incorporated Xemxija.

Overall, the whole area was designated a Special Area of Conservation for its habitats and a Special Protection Area for its birds apart from being an area of ecological importance and a bird sanctuary.