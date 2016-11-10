Delay in salary payments of newly employed teachers

Some new teachers have not been paid since starting in September. Photo: Shutterstock

A total of 177 teachers recently employed by the government have seen a delay in their salary payments, the Times of Malta has learnt.

One teacher who just graduated told this paper that she had not been paid since September.

The teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, said the situation was getting desperate with the November graduation ceremony round the corner. “I have to pay for the gown rental, photographs and a lot of other expenses, yet I have not received my salary for two months,” the teacher said.

Some of the newly employed teachers only received their contracts in the past week.

A number of the fresh graduates contacted the payroll office, which confirmed that numerous newly employed teachers had not been paid. Another teacher who spoke to this paper expressed his disappointment at the situation.

If there was a problem, the very least I would expect is an explanation

“We have been left totally in the dark about this. If there was a problem, the very least I would expect is an explanation. It is not fair that I am doing my job without getting paid, he complained.

A spokeswoman for the Education Ministry confirmed the delay, which she said affected over 170 teachers. The spokeswoman said that 177 teachers had been employed just days before the last salary was paid.

The majority of these teachers were paid last Thursday, she said.

The spokeswoman explained that 27 of the 177 teachers were employed two weeks ago.

These teachers had not yet finalised the process of employment and would be paid by cheque once the process was finalised in the coming week. Payments by cheque were being prepared so that the teachers would not have to wait until the next payment date.

The spokeswoman insisted that the payments are standard for administrative processes, in line with government regulations, and should not be considered an unwarranted delay.