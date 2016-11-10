Balzan ordered to pay Cachia Caruana libel damages

The managing editor of Malta Today Saviour Balzan has been ordered by the courts to pay former prime minister's assistant Richard Cachia Caruana €3,000 in damages after an article published in 2009 was deemed libellous.

The libel was filed after Mr Balzan had written in article titled ‘Why people will protest and not vote’: "RCC acts as he has always acted, secretly calling on his army of sycophants to dish out bile and hate from their blogs and columns. They incite hatred and attempt to decimate any critics."

Back last March, Mr Balzan had retracted the statement in an out-of-court settlement, but later retracted it.

Magistrate Francesco Depasquale, presiding over the case, rejected the objections raised by Mr Balzan and declared that the statements made against Mr Cachia Carruana as libellous and defamatory.