What admirable leadership?
It seems that Desmond Zammit Marmarà (November 4), had written his piece before Joe Camilleri’s outburst on Facebook, and Mark Sammut’s publication Panama Papers. I am sure Zammit Marmarà knows who these gentlemen are.
I will only quote a very absurd piece from Zammit Marmarà’s article: “Muscat has shown admirable leadership qualities in the way he handled the Panama Papers controversy…”
If running away from journalists is a sign of “admirable leadership” and escaping journalists through emergency exits, is also a sign of admirable leadership, then yes, we have indeed a leader to be proud off.
I think that Zammit Marmarà failed miserably in trying to boost the fading morale of the Labour Party (or is it still a Labour movement?)
