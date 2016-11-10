On behalf of the management committee and members of the MADC (1910), I would like to add our appeal to that of Adrian Buckle of Unifaun Productions against the decision taken by this newspaper to stop publishing a review of theatre productions if performances only run over one weekend.

Over the years, these long-awaited comments, whetherin praise or not, have cometo form part of the production itself - a kind of ‘finale’, winding up weeks or months of hard work and dedication.

Local artistes are no different to those abroad when it comes to seeking some credit for their performances, especially as monetary compensation is rarely commensurate with the effort put into a production.

We urge this newspaper to please reconsider.