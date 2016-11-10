Advert
Thursday, November 10, 2016, 00:01 by

Martin Azzopardi, honorary chairman, MADC, Santa Venera

Theatre productions

On behalf of the management committee and members of the MADC (1910), I would like to add our appeal to that of Adrian Buckle of Unifaun Productions against the decision taken by this newspaper to stop publishing a review of theatre productions if performances only run over one weekend.

Over the years, these long-awaited comments, whetherin praise or not, have cometo form part of the production itself - a kind of ‘finale’, winding up weeks or months of hard work and dedication.

Local artistes are no different to those abroad when it comes to seeking some credit for their performances, especially as monetary compensation is rarely commensurate with the effort put into a production.

We urge this newspaper to please reconsider.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. A garden for Paceville

  2. Better life for all

  3. Political speeches

  4. Theatre productions

  5. Death is not the end

  6. State of Malta’s roads

  7. Social discrimination

  8. What admirable leadership?

  9. Not a dog whistle

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed