Thursday, November 10, 2016

Anna Grima, St Andrew's

State of Malta’s roads

Now that the EP President Martin Schulz will be visiting Malta on an official visit, will he bother to see where the European funds allocated for the embellishment of Malta’s roads are going?

Oops! I forgot that on such occasions, on strict orders, these personalities are ‘only’ driven through ‘freshly tarmacked’ roads.

