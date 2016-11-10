State of Malta’s roads
Now that the EP President Martin Schulz will be visiting Malta on an official visit, will he bother to see where the European funds allocated for the embellishment of Malta’s roads are going?
Oops! I forgot that on such occasions, on strict orders, these personalities are ‘only’ driven through ‘freshly tarmacked’ roads.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.