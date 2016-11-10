Not a dog whistle
If alive, economist J.M. Keynes might well have been inclined to apply for Maltese citizenship.
Our government, rightly, has all along been embracing Keynesianism as its motivating economic doctrine. And it has worked so well that, if a general election were to be held inside a few weeks, Joseph Muscat’s government is likely to continue for a further five years.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.