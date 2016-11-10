Advert
Thursday, November 10, 2016, 00:01 by

Karm Farrugia, Madliena

Not a dog whistle

If alive, economist J.M. Keynes might well have been inclined to apply for Maltese citizenship.

Our government, rightly, has all along been embracing Keynesianism as its motivating economic doctrine. And it has worked so well that, if a general election were to be held inside a few weeks, Joseph Muscat’s government is likely to continue for a further five years.

