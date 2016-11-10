Valletta FC want foreign players’ quota lifted

Proud sponsors... Valletta FC president Victor Sciriha (left) and Sven von der Heyden, chairman of VDHG, pose with a team shirt. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Valletta FC believe that the restrictions on the use of foreign players in the BOV Premier League should be abolished once and for all as the pool of homegrown players is too restricted, club president Victor Sciriha said yesterday.

As things stand, top-flight teams can have up to seven foreign players on the pitch but Sciriha intimated that Valletta favour a situation whereby Maltese teams can field an unlimited number of overseas players from as early as next season.

Speaking at a news conference during which the 23-times Malta champions welcomed Von der Heyden Group (VDHG) to their family of sponsors, Sciriha reiterated his belief that clubs like Valletta would stand a better chance of making further progress in European competitions, especially the UEFA Champions League, if they have the freedom to field as many foreigners as they wish.

Sciriha’s assertion was backed by Alex Fenech, the Valletta FC vice-president who revealed that there seems to be a consensus among the clubs that the foreigners’ quota should be lifted as the subject has already been discussed by the Premier Division Standing Committee (PDSC).

“The market for Maltese players has dried up,” Fenech lamented.

He later clarified his comments in a post on his Facebook page.

“Before anyone gets carried away with a statement that was attributed to me in a couple of press releases (reports) regarding the number of foreign players that Maltese clubs are eligible to utilise...,” Fenech wrote.

“The matter was briefly touched at PLSC level, however no decision was taken. I believe that consensus will be reached, whichever way, for the betterment of Maltese football.”

While the Valletta officials’ declarations on the foreign players’ issue inevitably stole the attention, yesterday’s event, held at the club’s trophy-laden boardroom, shed a positive light on their renewed drive to lure more sponsors to their fold.

VDHG is an international company specialising in the development of class ‘A’ office buildings and hotels in central and strategic locations in Poland, Germany and Spain.

German national Sven von der Heyden, who founded the company in 1989, professed to have fallen in love with Malta and Valletta since moving here three years ago.

Von der Heyden said this is not the first time VDHG have lent their support to a sports club as, when he lived in Spain, they sponsored Menorca Basquet.

“Menorca managed to gain promotion to the top division in Spanish basketball, which is considered the second strongest league in the world after the US,” Von der Heyden said.

“This was quite a big achievement for a club from a small island. Menorca survived in the top division for three seasons.”

Describing the decision to back Valletta as natural, Von der Heyden voiced his satisfaction at the team’s improved results of late.

“We hope that Valletta win the Premier League title again this season,” Von der Heyden, who is an avid fan of Bayern Munich, remarked.

The sponsorship deal with VDHG is for one year with an option to extend for another season.

The company’s logo is displayed on the back of the Valletta shirts which feature Iniala, the club’s principal sponsors, on the front.

Sciriha, who announced that another sponsorship agreement with Tipico will be presented later this month, said the financial input from sponsorships is vital for Valletta FC to keep moving forward.

Swelling budget

The Valletta FC chief said the club’s annual expenditure has risen steadily over the past years and this season’s budget exceeds €1 million.

Sciriha added that Valletta want their financial backers to play an active role in the running of the club and, to this end, sponsors’ representatives are being invited to take part in committee meetings.

“We are trying to give added value to our sponsors,” Sciriha said.

“In addition to promoting their brands on our team shirts, we also want them to be involved in the running of the club and this is why Mark Weingard (chairman of main sponsors Iniala) has been appointed vice-president.

“These people bring new ideas to the club.”

According to Sciriha, Weingard is trying to use his close ties with English club Manchester City to pursue joint-initiatives that would benefit Valletta FC.

After defying the odds to win the Premier League title last season, Valletta, under the guidance of their highly-respected coach Paul Zammit, began their 2016/17 campaign on an uplifting note as they advanced to the second qualifying round of the Champions League at the expense of Faroe Islands’ team B36 Torshavn.

Their lively performances in their two encounters with Red Star Belgrade further lifted their fans’ optimism as Valletta not only scored in both ties but also created a host of opportunities before bowing out 4-2 on aggregate.

In the domestic championship, Valletta went through a lean spell in October. They picked up only two points from a series of games against direct title challengers, losing to neighbouring foes Floriana and Hibernians and drawing with leaders Balzan and Birkirkara, but their 3-0 victory over Ħamrun last weekend kept them in touch with the pace-setters as the Whites are third in the standings, three points off the top.

Sciriha and Fenech blamed Valletta’s travails last month on injuries to key midfielders Roderick Briffa, who is recovering from cruciate surgery, Claudio Pani and Llywelyn Cremona, and suspensions but are confident that the champions are back on the right track.

“We are confident that Valletta FC will again be among the main title challengers this season,” Sciriha and Fenech said.