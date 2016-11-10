Sliema’s Muchardi nets October prize

Sliema Wanderers midfielder Matias Muchardi (picture, right) is the BOV player of the month for October.

Muchardi was the outright favourite to win the monthly award on the back of his man-of-the-match performances in Sliema’s 1-1 draw against Mosta and wins over Pembroke (1-0) and Ħamrun Spartans (3-0).

The Argentine-born playmaker was also influential in Sliema’s 3-1 victory over Old Firm rivals Floriana as he provided two goal assists.

Noel Scerri, manager of the BOV branch in Sliema, presented the player of the month trophy to Muchardi who chose to donate the monetary prize associated with this award to the Ursuline Creche.