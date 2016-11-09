Watch live: Hillary Clinton speaks after election defeat

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is to deliver her first remarks since she was defeated in the US presidential election early this morning.

Her address starts at 4.30pm. Watch it live below.

Mrs Clinton conceded the election in a phone call to Mr Trump at about 8am. She also received a phone call from President Obama, who thanked her for her work. President Obama also congratulated Mr Trump and invited him for a meeting at the White House tomorrow to discuss the transition.

Mr Trump said he had received a call from Clinton to congratulate him on his win. He praised her for her service and for a hard-fought campaign.

His comments were an abrupt departure from his campaign trail rhetoric in which he repeatedly slammed Clinton as "crooked" amid supporters' chants of "lock her up."

Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, replying to questions today did not rule out the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton's past conduct, a threat Trump made in an election debate last month.

Despite losing the state-by-state electoral battle that determines the U.S. presidency, Clinton led Trump in the nationwide popular vote, becoming the fifth US presidential candidate to win the popular vote but lose the election.