Twitter reacts to president-elect Trump by stamping its feet

US President-elect Donald Trump loves Twitter. But judging by the reaction to his electoral win, Twitter doesn't love him back.

With the world still coming to terms with the fact that the outspoken businessman will in January become the USA's 45th president, Twitter users flocked to the social network to share their thoughts - and they weren't pretty.

While more upbeat Democrats have already started looking ahead - 'Michelle Obama 2020' is trending - they were in a minority. Judging by the hashtags trending across the USA, most twitterati were experiencing the equivalent of a digital meldown.

Hashtags trending across the USA this morning included the self-explanatory #NotMyPresident and #RIPAmerica, as well as the more oblique #idiocracy - a reference to a 2006 cult film set in a dystopian future where consumerism and anti-intellectualism have led to humans becoming incredibly stupid.

Donald Trump didn't win today.



Hate won

Fear won

Racism won

Sexism won

Homophobia won

Self interest won#NOTmypresident#trump — IAMLILROWDY (@FOLLOWLILROWDY) November 9, 2016

Republicans disrespected Obama for 8 years. They're about to get a taste of their own medicine. #NotMyPresident — charliemander (@charlie_scan) November 9, 2016

Make America Dumb Again — Rockyrama Crüe (@Rockyramacrue) November 9, 2016

More literary types took to signing off their tweets with 'The Audacity of Hopelessness', riffing off US President Barack Obama's 2006 book The Audacity of Hope.

Twitter users of a more historical bent reached into the annals of history to try and make sense of the electoral result, drawing two ominous parallels.

Many noted that today marks the 78th anniversary of Germany's Kristallnacht, the anti-Jewish pogrom that saw citizens turn on their neighbours as Nazi authorities looked on.

If that comparison proved too odious, history buffs on Twitter could turn to the trending term 'Great Depression', with many noting that the last time Republicans controlled every branch of government was in 1928, one year before the stock market crash brought America to its knees.

Followed by the the Great Depression. Actually sad right now. https://t.co/60hfzJEaFk — Caleb Axlund (@CalvinArnolds) November 9, 2016

In California, which voted strongly in favour of Hillary Clinton, Twitter users were eyeing the political equivalent of a nuclear button, sending the #CalExit hashtag trending as they wondered whether their state could secede from the USA.

But it was the #TwitterBlackout movement that built up in the hours following Mr Trump's electoral win that took home the prize for most dramatic reaction, as thousands of Twitter users changed their profile photos to solid black as a sign of mourning.

my profile is all black because im mourning the death of my future #twitterblackout pic.twitter.com/Q4EareUQUP — (@hollywoodians) November 9, 2016

Once the howls of protest die down, the more stressed out US tweeters might want to heed the advice of Beat Generation poet Allen Ginsberg. "Democracy!" he once sniffed. "When I hear the word, I reach for my feather boa."