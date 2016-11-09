How world leaders reacted to Trump's shock victory

As the world began coming to terms with Donald Trump's shock victory in the US presidential election, congratulations from world leaders trickled in.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Mr Trump on the win and said Britain and the United States would remain "strong and close partners on trade, security and defence".

"Britain and the United States have an enduring and special relationship based on the values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. We are, and will remain, strong and close partners on trade, security and defence," she said.

In Italy, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who had openly supported Hillary Clinton, spoke similarly.

"I wish him well. The Italo-American friendship is solid," Renzi said at the start of a speech in Rome.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped the result would lead to positive change in the Middle East.

"I hope that this choice of the American people will lead to beneficial steps being taken for the world concerning basic rights and freedoms, democracy and developments in our region," Erdogan said.

In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin congratulated president-elect Trump on the win, sending him a telegram in which he told Mr Trump he hoped the two could "work together toward the end of the crisis in Russian-American relations, as well address the pressing issues of the international agenda and the search for effective responses to global security challenges".

Japanese premier Shinzo Abe also congratulated the victor and vowed that the two countries would maintain their close relationship, saying the two were "unshakable allies".

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Mr Trump with the words "What a great news. Democracy is still alive" posted on his Facebook page.

Orban had been the first EU leader to express a preference for the Republican candidate, saying back in in July that Trump's plans on migration and foreign policy were "vital" for Hungary, whereas those of rival Democrat Hillary Clinton were "deadly".

In the Philippines, outspoken president Rodrigo Duterte offered "warm congratulations" and said he "looks forward to working with the incoming administration for enhanced Philippines-US relations anchored on mutual respect, mutual benefit and shared commitment to democratic ideals and the rule of law.

Europe's far-right celebrates

Leaders of far-right parties in Europe were among the first to celebrate Mr Trump's win.

Greece's Golden Dawn party said the electoral result was a victory against "illegal immigration" and in favour of ethnically "clean" nations.

"This was a victory for the forces which oppose globalisation, are fighting illegal migration and are in favour of clean ethnic states, in favour of self-sufficiency in the national economy," a spokesman of the party said in a post on a YouTube video.

Marine Le Pen, who leads France's far-right Front National, tweeted her congratulations to Mr Trump. One of her senior strategists went a bit further, tweeting "Their world is collapsing. Ours is being built."