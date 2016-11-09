George W. Bush does not cast vote for president

Former Republican President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, did not cast a vote for U.S. president but did vote for Republicans in down-ballot races, a spokesman for Bush said.

"They voted 'None of the Above' for president," Freddy Ford said in an e-mail about the couple, who now live in Dallas.

In a break from custom, neither George W. Bush, president from 2001 to 2009, nor his father, former Republican President George H.W. Bush, endorsed the Republican nominee for president, New York businessman Donald Trump.

Jeb Bush, the younger brother of George W. Bush and the son of George H.W. Bush, ran against Trump in the acrimonious and insult-laced Republican nominating contest this year.