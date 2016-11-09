Five trapped, 40 injured as tram overturns in London tunnel

Five people are trapped and 40 people have been injured after a tram overturned.

The incident, involving a two-car vehicle, happened in a tunnel in south London, a Transport for London spokesman said.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene at Sandilands tram stop in Croydon at around 6.10am.

A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said: "A two-car tram overturned. Five persons are confirmed trapped, and 40 persons injured."

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We are attending an incident in the Croydon area and have multiple resources on way."