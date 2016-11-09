Cuba announces military exercises after Trump election

Cuba has announced a week of pre-scheduled nationwide military exercises to prepare for "enemy actions", the day after the United States elected as president Donald Trump who has threatened to unravel the US-Cuban detente.

Cuba did not directly link the exercises to the victory of Trump, who has threatened to reverse outgoing US President Barack Obama's moves to open relations with the island.

But there has been no official reaction to the news yet. The announcement about the military exercises was made in red letters on the front page of the country's main newspaper, the Communist Party's Granma.